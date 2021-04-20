Tuesday, April 20 Evening Forecast

The snow came and went in typical spring fashion. Amounts of 1 to 3″ was common along and north of Hwy. 60 with lighter totals to the south. Springfield picked up 2.4″, with most of it accumulating in a heavier snow burst from 12:30 pm to 2 pm. Afternoon peeks of sun helped push temperatures back up to near 40° by late afternoon with much of the snow melting away.

Heading into the overnight we’ll find skies quickly clearing out and winds becoming very light. This will allow temperatures to tumble to record levels with mid to upper 20s common across the area. Where snow cover is deeper and lingers into the overnight is where we’ll likely find the coldest readings, possibly low 20s.

A bright and cold morning Wednesday will give way to an increase in high cloudiness during the afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will develop to the northeast closer to where a clipper is passing through. A few light showers may even develop over areas like Vienna, MO southeast across Rolla, MO. Temperatures will be cool for late April but should manage to warm into the 50s.

Another light freeze can be expected across the Ozarks Thursday morning with the coldest readings to the northeast where a surface high will be moving through. Temperatures will be cold enough to challenge record lows once again.

High clouds will be rather widespread Thursday making for partly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s with a few showers beginning to make some inroads into Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas by the end of the day.

Scattered showers will move through the area Thursday night with additional scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through Friday night. Showers will be on the way out by Saturday morning with sunshine developing Saturday afternoon. The afternoon sunshine will push temperatures into the 60s as the area finally sees the recent cold snap come to an end.

We’ll finish the weekend on a sunny and warm note with highs in the low 70s. Monday looks even warmer with highs near 80°. Skies will be sunny with gusty southerly winds developing.

Clouds will work back into the area Tuesday as the next storm moves out of the West. Temperatures will be warm and it will be noticeably more humid. Showers and thunderstorms will spread in Tuesday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected on Wednesday as well. There will be more instability available with next week’s storm and plenty of wind energy to organize storms bringing a possible severe risk to the area.