Tuesday, April 20 Evening Forecast

The snow came and went in typical spring fashion. Amounts of 1 to 3″ was common along and north of Hwy. 60 with lighter totals to the south. Springfield picked up 2.4″, with most of it accumulating in a heavier snow burst from 12:30 pm to 2 pm. Afternoon peeks of sun helped push temperatures back up to near 40° by late afternoon with much of the snow melting away.

Heading into the overnight we’ll find skies quickly clearing out and winds becoming very light. This will allow temperatures to tumble to record levels with mid to upper 20s common across the area. Where snow cover is deeper and lingers into the overnight is where we’ll likely find the coldest readings, possibly low 20s.

A bright and cold morning Wednesday will give way to an increase in high cloudiness during the afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will develop to the northeast closer to where a clipper is passing through. A few light showers may even develop over areas like Vienna, MO southeast across Rolla, MO. Temperatures will be cool for late April but should manage to warm into the 50s.

Another light freeze can be expected across the Ozarks Thursday morning with the coldest readings to the northeast where a surface high will be moving through. Temperatures will be cold enough to challenge record lows once again.

High clouds will be rather widespread Thursday making for partly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s with a few showers beginning to make some inroads into Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas by the end of the day.

Scattered showers will move through the area Thursday night with additional scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through Friday night. Showers will be on the way out by Saturday morning with sunshine developing Saturday afternoon. The afternoon sunshine will push temperatures into the 60s as the area finally sees the recent cold snap come to an end.

We’ll finish the weekend on a sunny and warm note with highs in the low 70s. Monday looks even warmer with highs near 80°. Skies will be sunny with gusty southerly winds developing.

Clouds will work back into the area Tuesday as the next storm moves out of the West. Temperatures will be warm and it will be noticeably more humid. Showers and thunderstorms will spread in Tuesday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected on Wednesday as well. There will be more instability available with next week’s storm and plenty of wind energy to organize storms bringing a possible severe risk to the area.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

38°F Cloudy Feels like 32°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
11 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

38°F Cloudy Feels like 33°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Harrison

34°F Fog Feels like 28°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing this evening. Clear overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
30°F Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing this evening. Clear overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
59%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

35°F Cloudy Feels like 28°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Some rain may mix in. Low 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
25°F Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Some rain may mix in. Low 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Snow

West Plains

35°F Snow Feels like 27°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing this evening. Clear overnight. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
28°F Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing this evening. Clear overnight. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
85%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

37° / 25°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 37° 25°

Wednesday

53° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 53° 31°

Thursday

57° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 57° 44°

Friday

60° / 49°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 50% 60° 49°

Saturday

64° / 41°
Showers
Showers 50% 64° 41°

Sunday

72° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 72° 52°

Monday

80° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 80° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

38°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
38°

38°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
38°

37°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
37°

36°

9 PM
Clear
2%
36°

35°

10 PM
Clear
10%
35°

33°

11 PM
Clear
2%
33°

32°

12 AM
Clear
2%
32°

31°

1 AM
Clear
5%
31°

30°

2 AM
Clear
6%
30°

29°

3 AM
Clear
5%
29°

28°

4 AM
Clear
5%
28°

28°

5 AM
Clear
5%
28°

28°

6 AM
Clear
5%
28°

28°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
28°

33°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
33°

39°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
39°

44°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
44°

47°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
47°

49°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

50°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
50°

51°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
51°

52°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

