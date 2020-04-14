Tuesday, April 14 Morning Forecast

FREEZE WARNING continues until 9 AM where temperatures are flirting with freezing. Any cold-sensitive or blooming plants are at risk.

This morning we’re starting out with lows in the 30’s again. Radar is showing light rain/ snow. For the light showers reaching the ground, no impacts are expected — any snow is melting on contact with warm ground temperatures.

Any morning showers clear after sunrise. Expect clouds to linger through the day today, slowly clearing this afternoon. We’ll have a few peeks of sunshine with high pressure nearby, and chilly temperatures again. Highs will only make it into the upper 40’s, lower 50’s — 10-15 degrees below average again.

With clearing skies, calming winds, and chilly air still in place – another light freeze is likely tonight. Stay tuned to updates on that Freeze Warning as lows dip back into the lower 30’s. Take in your plants again!

Tomorrow we’ll finally kick southwest winds, pushing the chilly air mass to the northeast. Sunshine and southerly winds will have highs rebounding into the upper 50’s — still below average but better.

We’ll continue to warm up on Thursday ahead of our next storm. Expect highs closer to average in the lower 60’s with an increase in cloud cover. Showers arrive overnight lingering into most of Friday. Clouds and rain will keep Friday a bit cooler in the middle 50’s.

There’s some timing issues with the rain forecast for the weekend. For now, the most likely scenario keeps rain around on Saturday with sunshine on Sunday. Stay tuned for some tweeking to that forecast. Sunshine and warmer 60’s return early next week.