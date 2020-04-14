Tuesday, April 14 Morning Forecast

Another freezing cold start, staying chilly today

FREEZE WARNING continues until 9 AM where temperatures are flirting with freezing. Any cold-sensitive or blooming plants are at risk.

This morning we’re starting out with lows in the 30’s again. Radar is showing light rain/ snow. For the light showers reaching the ground, no impacts are expected — any snow is melting on contact with warm ground temperatures.

Any morning showers clear after sunrise. Expect clouds to linger through the day today, slowly clearing this afternoon. We’ll have a few peeks of sunshine with high pressure nearby, and chilly temperatures again. Highs will only make it into the upper 40’s, lower 50’s — 10-15 degrees below average again.

With clearing skies, calming winds, and chilly air still in place – another light freeze is likely tonight. Stay tuned to updates on that Freeze Warning as lows dip back into the lower 30’s. Take in your plants again!

Tomorrow we’ll finally kick southwest winds, pushing the chilly air mass to the northeast. Sunshine and southerly winds will have highs rebounding into the upper 50’s — still below average but better.

We’ll continue to warm up on Thursday ahead of our next storm. Expect highs closer to average in the lower 60’s with an increase in cloud cover. Showers arrive overnight lingering into most of Friday. Clouds and rain will keep Friday a bit cooler in the middle 50’s.

There’s some timing issues with the rain forecast for the weekend. For now, the most likely scenario keeps rain around on Saturday with sunshine on Sunday. Stay tuned for some tweeking to that forecast. Sunshine and warmer 60’s return early next week.

Overcast

Springfield

36°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

32°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

32°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Rolla

35°F Broken Clouds Feels like 29°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

38°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

50° / 31°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 50° 31°

Wednesday

59° / 37°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 59° 37°

Thursday

63° / 42°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 63° 42°

Friday

55° / 40°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 55° 40°

Saturday

64° / 46°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 64° 46°

Sunday

65° / 41°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 65° 41°

Monday

67° / 48°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 67° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
34°

34°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
34°

35°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
35°

38°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
38°

40°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
40°

41°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

43°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
43°

44°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

45°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

46°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

50°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

47°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

47°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

43°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

39°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

37°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

35°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

34°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

34°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
34°

34°

2 AM
Clear
0%
34°

35°

3 AM
Clear
0%
35°

35°

4 AM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

5 AM
Clear
0%
34°

