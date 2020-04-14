Tuesday, April 14 Evening Forecast

Clouds last night came with some snow across Northwest Arkansas. A dusting of snow fell in some places, but quickly melted off later in the morning. The overnight clouds also kept the area from seeing a widespread freeze. Temperatures continued to run cold today, but we did manage to get a little help from some sun around midday. This pushed temperatures to near 50° and also caused clouds to bubble back up with partly to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon.

The cloud cover will quickly fade away as temperatures cool this evening. The clear skies will allow temperatures to quickly tumble with near freezing temperatures expected overnight. Increasing winds out of the west will help prevent temperatures from bottoming out.

The westerly winds will pick up on Wednesday, blowing in milder air. Sunny skies will push temperatures through the 50s. A cold front will slip through Central Missouri by late afternoon, stretching from Osceola, MO, to Salem, MO, by late afternoon. There may be just enough instability to trigger a few showers by early evening just north of the front.

The front will lift back to the north on Thursday as a wave of low pressure moves in from the west. Skies will be a bit cloudier closer to Central Missouri with areas to the south remaining mostly sunny. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the 60s.

The front will edge southeast Thursday night with showers following the front. The front is expected to push across the interstate close to sunrise and then across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas during the day. Temperatures will be chilly behind the front with clouds and showers making for a cold and wet day. Temperatures will hold steady in the 40s in Springfield throughout the day. Showers will taper off by early evening.

Clearing skies will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s by Saturday morning.

Weekend weather will feature mild temperatures Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy both days with a chance for showers Saturday evening.

Temperatures will trend higher early next week with highs near 70° Monday and in the 70s Tuesday. A chance for thunderstorms returns to the area by Wednesday.

Overcast

Springfield

47°F Overcast Feels like 44°
6 mph WNW
39%
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
6 mph SW
10%
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

48°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 44°
9 mph NNE
30%
Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 33F. Winds light and variable.
4 mph WSW
10%
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Harrison

46°F Broken Clouds Feels like 46°
3 mph W
37%
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
4 mph WSW
10%
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Rolla

47°F Broken Clouds Feels like 42°
12 mph NW
30%
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
11 mph SW
0%
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

West Plains

51°F Broken Clouds Feels like 51°
7 mph NW
28%
Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
4 mph WNW
10%
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

50° / 32°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 50° 32°

Wednesday

59° / 38°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 59° 38°

Thursday

64° / 46°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 64° 46°

Friday

49° / 36°
Showers possible
Showers possible 60% 49° 36°

Saturday

64° / 44°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 30% 64° 44°

Sunday

66° / 41°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 66° 41°

Monday

69° / 49°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 69° 49°

