Tuesday, April 14 Evening Forecast

Clouds last night came with some snow across Northwest Arkansas. A dusting of snow fell in some places, but quickly melted off later in the morning. The overnight clouds also kept the area from seeing a widespread freeze. Temperatures continued to run cold today, but we did manage to get a little help from some sun around midday. This pushed temperatures to near 50° and also caused clouds to bubble back up with partly to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon.

The cloud cover will quickly fade away as temperatures cool this evening. The clear skies will allow temperatures to quickly tumble with near freezing temperatures expected overnight. Increasing winds out of the west will help prevent temperatures from bottoming out.





The westerly winds will pick up on Wednesday, blowing in milder air. Sunny skies will push temperatures through the 50s. A cold front will slip through Central Missouri by late afternoon, stretching from Osceola, MO, to Salem, MO, by late afternoon. There may be just enough instability to trigger a few showers by early evening just north of the front.

The front will lift back to the north on Thursday as a wave of low pressure moves in from the west. Skies will be a bit cloudier closer to Central Missouri with areas to the south remaining mostly sunny. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the 60s.

The front will edge southeast Thursday night with showers following the front. The front is expected to push across the interstate close to sunrise and then across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas during the day. Temperatures will be chilly behind the front with clouds and showers making for a cold and wet day. Temperatures will hold steady in the 40s in Springfield throughout the day. Showers will taper off by early evening.

Clearing skies will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s by Saturday morning.

Weekend weather will feature mild temperatures Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy both days with a chance for showers Saturday evening.

Temperatures will trend higher early next week with highs near 70° Monday and in the 70s Tuesday. A chance for thunderstorms returns to the area by Wednesday.