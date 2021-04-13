Tuesday, April 13 Morning Forecast

An upper-level disturbance and cold front have been moving through the region and that has brought more rain to the viewing area. Not all of us have seen rainfall but we’ll keep the chance for a few sprinkles through the early part of today before drying out this afternoon. Cooler air filters in behind this wave as we progress into the afternoon and overnight. Highs later on today will only rise into the 50s and 60s under mainly cloudy conditions. We will have to battle out another piece of energy that moves in from the west later on tonight. It barely skims us but we could see a few showers, especially south of the metro.

Lows will bottom out in the 30s and 40s as we awaken on Wednesday. Highs will only be in the 50s and 60s tomorrow afternoon with some sunshine peeking on through the clouds. We’ll see more sun on Thursday as high pressure builds in but it doesn’t last long. An area of low pressure moves in by Friday and this brings our next round of unsettled weather. Showers develop through the day on Friday and are expected to last into the first half of the weekend. Even cooler temperatures take over the region with afternoon readings only in the lower 50s Friday and Saturday.

This storm system exits as we close down the weekend with highs rounding out in the middle 50s on Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies hold for our Sunday as well but high pressure does take over as we head through the start of next week. This brings a return to the sun and more seasonable temps. Highs on Monday afternoon are looking to climb back into the 60s under lots of sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

50°F Cloudy Feels like 47°
Tonight

Tonight: Overcast with a few showers possible. Low 41F. Winds N/NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
41°F Overcast with a few showers possible. Low 41F. Winds N/NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Cloudy

Branson

50°F Cloudy Feels like 49°
Tonight

Tonight: Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
46°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Cloudy

Harrison

48°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Tonight

Tonight: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
45°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Light Rain

Rolla

48°F Light Rain Feels like 46°
Tonight

Tonight: Cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Cloudy

West Plains

49°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
Tonight

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
45°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Springfield Mo 7-Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

61° / 41°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 61° 41°

Wednesday

60° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 60° 36°

Thursday

59° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 59° 42°

Friday

53° / 42°
Showers
Showers 50% 53° 42°

Saturday

53° / 40°
Showers
Showers 40% 53° 40°

Sunday

56° / 37°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 56° 37°

Monday

61° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 61° 38°

Hourly Forecast

50°

7 AM
Cloudy
15%
50°

50°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
50°

50°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
50°

50°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
50°

52°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
52°

55°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
55°

57°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

62°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

60°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
60°

57°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
57°

54°

9 PM
Cloudy
3%
54°

53°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
53°

52°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
52°

51°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
51°

49°

1 AM
Cloudy
17%
49°

48°

2 AM
Cloudy
18%
48°

47°

3 AM
Cloudy
16%
47°

46°

4 AM
Cloudy
8%
46°

45°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
45°

45°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
45°
