Tuesday, April 13 Morning Forecast

An upper-level disturbance and cold front have been moving through the region and that has brought more rain to the viewing area. Not all of us have seen rainfall but we’ll keep the chance for a few sprinkles through the early part of today before drying out this afternoon. Cooler air filters in behind this wave as we progress into the afternoon and overnight. Highs later on today will only rise into the 50s and 60s under mainly cloudy conditions. We will have to battle out another piece of energy that moves in from the west later on tonight. It barely skims us but we could see a few showers, especially south of the metro.





Lows will bottom out in the 30s and 40s as we awaken on Wednesday. Highs will only be in the 50s and 60s tomorrow afternoon with some sunshine peeking on through the clouds. We’ll see more sun on Thursday as high pressure builds in but it doesn’t last long. An area of low pressure moves in by Friday and this brings our next round of unsettled weather. Showers develop through the day on Friday and are expected to last into the first half of the weekend. Even cooler temperatures take over the region with afternoon readings only in the lower 50s Friday and Saturday.

This storm system exits as we close down the weekend with highs rounding out in the middle 50s on Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies hold for our Sunday as well but high pressure does take over as we head through the start of next week. This brings a return to the sun and more seasonable temps. Highs on Monday afternoon are looking to climb back into the 60s under lots of sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer