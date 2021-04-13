Tuesday, April 13 Evening Forecast

We’re looking at a near carbon copy forecast for tonight into Wednesday. Another wave of showers will slide by tonight, impacting areas mainly south of the interstate. The evening looks dry with showers developing across Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas before midnight. The rain and isolated thunderstorms will spread east through sunrise, impacting areas mainly near and south of Hwy. 60. Rain amounts up to around a half an inch will occur south of the highway with the heaviest totals focused across Northern Arkansas.

The showers will exit off to the east shortly after sunrise with the clouds following suit. Skies will become mostly clear to partly cloudy by late morning with another wave of clouds set to move in late in the day. Temperatures will continue to run a little cool for mid-April.

Another weak upper-level storm will slide through Wednesday night generating clouds. There will also be another round of showers but further south. A few light showers will be possible as far north as Eureka Springs east to Mtn. Home, AR, but it will remain dry further north.

A bright and cool day will follow on Thursday, but more rain will be lurking in the pattern. A series of upper-level storms will slide across the area from Friday through the weekend. This will lead to a rather cloudy and showery pattern that will come with even cooler daytime temperatures.

Showers will slip in as early as Friday morning but will become more widespread and heavy Friday afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will only climb into the upper 40s and low 50s west of Hwy. 65. Temperatures further east will be a little warmer.

Saturday and Sunday will remain mostly cloudy with a tendency for light showers to flare up during the day. This will keep temperatures cool with highs in the 50s both days.

Sunshine and westerly winds on Monday will bring warmer weather back to the area. Highs temperatures will warm well into the 60s. This will be ahead of another cold front that will sweep through early Tuesday, bringing clouds and showers along with cooler temperatures.

The pattern should stay cooler than normal through the end of next week with a return to warmer weather during the last week of the month.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

60°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with a few showers possible. Low 45F. Winds N/NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
45°F Overcast with a few showers possible. Low 45F. Winds N/NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

62°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
47°F Rain. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

59°F Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
46°F Rain. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
97%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

59°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

59°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
45°F Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

60° / 45°
Fair
Fair 0% 60° 45°

Wednesday

63° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 63° 38°

Thursday

61° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 61° 44°

Friday

53° / 42°
Showers
Showers 50% 53° 42°

Saturday

55° / 40°
Showers
Showers 40% 55° 40°

Sunday

56° / 37°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 56° 37°

Monday

66° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 66° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
57°

53°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
53°

52°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
52°

51°

11 PM
Cloudy
7%
51°

51°

12 AM
Cloudy
12%
51°

50°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
50°

49°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
49°

48°

3 AM
Showers
39%
48°

47°

4 AM
Showers
43%
47°

47°

5 AM
Showers
43%
47°

46°

6 AM
Showers
36%
46°

46°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
46°

47°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
47°

50°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
50°

53°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
53°

57°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

59°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

60°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

62°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

63°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

