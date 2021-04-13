Tuesday, April 13 Evening Forecast

We’re looking at a near carbon copy forecast for tonight into Wednesday. Another wave of showers will slide by tonight, impacting areas mainly south of the interstate. The evening looks dry with showers developing across Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas before midnight. The rain and isolated thunderstorms will spread east through sunrise, impacting areas mainly near and south of Hwy. 60. Rain amounts up to around a half an inch will occur south of the highway with the heaviest totals focused across Northern Arkansas.

The showers will exit off to the east shortly after sunrise with the clouds following suit. Skies will become mostly clear to partly cloudy by late morning with another wave of clouds set to move in late in the day. Temperatures will continue to run a little cool for mid-April.

Another weak upper-level storm will slide through Wednesday night generating clouds. There will also be another round of showers but further south. A few light showers will be possible as far north as Eureka Springs east to Mtn. Home, AR, but it will remain dry further north.

A bright and cool day will follow on Thursday, but more rain will be lurking in the pattern. A series of upper-level storms will slide across the area from Friday through the weekend. This will lead to a rather cloudy and showery pattern that will come with even cooler daytime temperatures.

Showers will slip in as early as Friday morning but will become more widespread and heavy Friday afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will only climb into the upper 40s and low 50s west of Hwy. 65. Temperatures further east will be a little warmer.

Saturday and Sunday will remain mostly cloudy with a tendency for light showers to flare up during the day. This will keep temperatures cool with highs in the 50s both days.

Sunshine and westerly winds on Monday will bring warmer weather back to the area. Highs temperatures will warm well into the 60s. This will be ahead of another cold front that will sweep through early Tuesday, bringing clouds and showers along with cooler temperatures.

The pattern should stay cooler than normal through the end of next week with a return to warmer weather during the last week of the month.

