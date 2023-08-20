Well, we warned you. We knew today was going to be a hot one. A potential record-breaking day. After all was said and done, did we actually break the over-60-year-old record?

Springfield came just short of the mark. A weak boundary passing over the area played enough of a role to limit temperatures from reaching those record-breaking levels. Tomorrow, unfortunately, will be just as hot. Meaning we will have another attempt of achieving those record-breaking temperatures. High temps tomorrow need to reach 100 degrees to tie the all-time mark set back in 2003.

Not only was the thermometer off the charts, the heat indexes climbed to miserable levels. Most areas in the Ozarks today saw those feels like temperatures exceed 110 degrees.

Thanks to the Heat Dome firmly anchoring down, we will continue to see temperatures near 100 degrees for the remainder of the week.