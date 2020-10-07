Tracking the Tropics: Delta makes landfall as Category 2 hurricane in Mexico

Weather

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Delta made landfall Wednesday morning as a Category 2 hurricane with 110 mph winds along the northeastern coast of the Yucatán Peninsula near Puerto Morelos.

At 5:30 a.m., the storm had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 30 miles from the storm’s center, and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 140 miles. The storm was moving northwest at 17 mph.

The latest forecast shows Delta weakening as it moves inland. It’s expected to move over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon and regain strength as it heads toward the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Tuesday and urged residents to prepare for the storm. Voluntary evacuations are already underway.

“Hurricane Delta is an incredibly dangerous storm that will bring heavy winds, rain and life threatening flooding and storm surge to coastal Louisiana. Everyone in South Louisiana should pay close attention to the weather in the coming days and heed the advice and directions of their local officials,” Edwards said in a press release.

Forecasters predict a storm surge of up to 12 feet above normal tide levels along the northern coast of the Yucatán Peninsula on Wednesday, and between 4 and 6 inches of rain with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 10 inches. On Friday, the central Gulf Coast and Lower Mississippi Valley could see about 4 to 8 inches of rain, with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 12 inches.

The hurricane center said the rain could lead to flash, urban and small stream flooding, as well as minor river flooding. Heavy rainfall is expected to spread into the Tennessee Valley and parts of the southeastern United States into the next week.

A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for:

  • Tulum to Dzilam Mexico
  • Cozumel

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for:

  • Cuba province of Pinar del Rio
  • Punta Herrero to Tulum Mexico
  • Dzilam to Progreso Mexico

LATEST STORIES:

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    World News

    More World News
    Clear

    Springfield

    54°F Clear Feels like 54°
    Wind
    3 mph S
    Humidity
    97%
    Sunrise
    Sunset

    Tonight

    Clear. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
    59°F Clear. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
    Wind
    7 mph SSE
    Precip
    10%
    Sunset
    Moon Phase
    Waning Gibbous
    Broken Clouds

    Branson

    59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
    Wind
    0 mph
    Humidity
    82%
    Sunrise
    Sunset

    Tonight

    Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
    59°F Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
    Wind
    2 mph S
    Precip
    10%
    Sunset
    Moon Phase
    Waning Gibbous
    Clear

    Harrison

    53°F Clear Feels like 53°
    Wind
    3 mph ESE
    Humidity
    93%
    Sunrise
    Sunset

    Tonight

    A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
    59°F A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
    Wind
    2 mph SSW
    Precip
    10%
    Sunset
    Moon Phase
    Waning Gibbous
    Clear

    Rolla

    57°F Clear Feels like 57°
    Wind
    9 mph SW
    Humidity
    89%
    Sunrise
    Sunset

    Tonight

    Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
    57°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
    Wind
    4 mph SE
    Precip
    10%
    Sunset
    Moon Phase
    Waning Gibbous
    Clear

    West Plains

    57°F Clear Feels like 57°
    Wind
    7 mph W
    Humidity
    89%
    Sunrise
    Sunset

    Tonight

    Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
    58°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
    Wind
    1 mph WSW
    Precip
    10%
    Sunset
    Moon Phase
    Waning Gibbous

    Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

    7 Day Forecast

    Wednesday

    87° / 59°
    Mainly sunny
    Mainly sunny 10% 87° 59°

    Thursday

    84° / 58°
    Mix of sun and clouds
    Mix of sun and clouds 0% 84° 58°

    Friday

    82° / 60°
    Mix of sun and clouds
    Mix of sun and clouds 0% 82° 60°

    Saturday

    82° / 61°
    Clouds giving way to sun
    Clouds giving way to sun 0% 82° 61°

    Sunday

    81° / 63°
    More sun than clouds
    More sun than clouds 10% 81° 63°

    Monday

    83° / 55°
    Mix of sun and clouds
    Mix of sun and clouds 10% 83° 55°

    Tuesday

    74° / 49°
    Mix of sun and clouds
    Mix of sun and clouds 10% 74° 49°

    Humidity

    Hourly Forecast

    55°

    6 AM
    Clear
    0%
    55°

    55°

    7 AM
    Clear
    0%
    55°

    57°

    8 AM
    Sunny
    0%
    57°

    63°

    9 AM
    Sunny
    0%
    63°

    69°

    10 AM
    Sunny
    0%
    69°

    73°

    11 AM
    Sunny
    0%
    73°

    78°

    12 PM
    Sunny
    0%
    78°

    82°

    1 PM
    Sunny
    0%
    82°

    84°

    2 PM
    Sunny
    0%
    84°

    87°

    3 PM
    Sunny
    0%
    87°

    87°

    4 PM
    Sunny
    0%
    87°

    87°

    5 PM
    Sunny
    0%
    87°

    82°

    6 PM
    Sunny
    0%
    82°

    80°

    7 PM
    Clear
    0%
    80°

    74°

    8 PM
    Clear
    0%
    74°

    72°

    9 PM
    Clear
    0%
    72°

    68°

    10 PM
    Clear
    0%
    68°

    66°

    11 PM
    Clear
    10%
    66°

    65°

    12 AM
    Mostly Clear
    10%
    65°

    63°

    1 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    10%
    63°

    62°

    2 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    10%
    62°

    62°

    3 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    10%
    62°

    61°

    4 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    10%
    61°

    61°

    5 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    10%
    61°

    Trending Stories

    Newsfeed Now

    More Newsfeed Now