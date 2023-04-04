Yesterday we tied the daily record high temperature set in 2011 reaching 86 degrees. Today will also be warm and feeling like June with gusty winds at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph from the south. However, our main focus is on tonight’s storm potential and timing. Let’s dive in.

There are three storm “chances” lining up for today with the later chances (#3 specifically) forecast to be more intense.

Afternoon storm chance (low) Evening storm chance (medium) Overnight storm chances (likely)

Round #1 is for this afternoon. This is an iffy chance as the atmosphere will be trying hard to prevent a storm from developing so it may not happen, good news for Election Day voters! Know that any storm that can develop (unlikely) in the afternoon may become severe.

Round #2 is for this evening before 9 p.m. The atmosphere will still try to prevent a storm from forming, but not trying as hard and a storm or two is certainly possible but not “locked in”. Similarly, any storm that overcomes the prevention will be severe with wind and hail and an elevated tornado risk at this time in the evening.

Round #3 is the one to watch (after 9 p.m.). At this time the atmosphere will give up its attempts to prevent storms from firing up and supercell thunderstorms are likely. All ingredients for nasty severe weather are readily available for storms to tap into. Hazards here include hail up to tennis ball size and a moderate tornado threat. There may be a large, long-track tornado.

Since this is an overnight event, be sure to have ways to receive warnings while you sleep. This could be turning your phone sound on and leaving your mobile device near the bed tonight, using a weather radio, or downloading the KOLR 10 weather app for either Apple or Google.

Things turn quiet for Wednesday through the Easter weekend with temperatures Wednesday through Friday on the cooler side in the upper 50s to mid-60s, respectively. Saturday egg hunts or other activities should be met with excellent weather with temperatures around 70 degrees, light winds and mostly sunny skies. Easter Sunday will be similar.