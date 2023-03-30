Today will see clouds increasing throughout the day eventually becoming mostly cloudy by this evening. Before then, expect some sun and some passing clouds. Winds today will be strong out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will rise to the upper 60s today and tonight will stay warm in the upper 50s.

Winds gusting to 30 mph Thursday and close to 50 mph Friday.

Jumping to Friday, a strong storm system will impact the Midwest with storm chances highest from midday to the evening. Not everyone will see rain/storms Friday, but we are expecting storms in the area along and east of Highway 65 during this time.

An Enhanced (3/5) risk for severe storms exists for a large area along and east of Highway 65 for Friday from midday to the evening.

The primary hazard with storms in SW Missouri/NW Arkansas is damaging winds of 70+ mph. Some quarter-size hail is also possible and there is an elevated risk for a tornado in the area Friday when storms blow through along the dry line.

Damaging winds are the main hazard Friday with an elevated tornado risk and low hail risk.

Flooding is not necessarily a concern this time because storms Friday will be moving fast. Heavy rain may fall in your area but it will not fall for long. Rainfall amounts between 0.25″ and upwards of 0.50″ can be expected.

Now behind the dryline Friday afternoon, winds will continue to blow out of the southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts between 40-50 mph Friday afternoon. Fire weather is expected in Kansas, Oklahoma and western Missouri. Skies may be hazy with blowing smoke from these areas Friday afternoon.

Behind storms and dryline Friday, expect winds to gust between 40-50 mph.

Quiet weather returns for Saturday with temperatures cool in the upper 50s with northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph under sunny skies. Sunday will be much warmer again in the low 70s as south winds return at 10 to 20 mph.

The warm temperatures stick around through Wednesday with a chance for another round of scattered rain and storms Tuesday into Tuesday night of next week.