Happy Wednesday!

Another day where patchy fog is possible across the Ozarks this morning. Visibility is reduced for parts of the Ozarks, also fog is possible in low-lying areas.

It’s a copy-and-paste kind of week. Temperatures will be topping out in the mid-80s, with lots of sunshine and calm conditions. A few smaller storm systems will come close to the Ozarks, but it won’t really change our weather set-up until later this weekend.

A shortwave disturbance will be moving in the upper levels of the atmosphere and will bring a change to our weather by mid-weekend. An associated cold front will be moving through. While it will bring cooler temperatures on Sunday, it doesn’t appear to bring many chances of rain along with it. Right now we have scattered showers in the forecast, but confidence is low when it comes to weekend rain chances. The cooler temperatures will be short-lived, as we will head back into the 80s by Tuesday.

Have a wonderful day and enjoy the sunshine.