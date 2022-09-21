Happy Wednesday! The last official day of summer and the heat is holding on to the bitter end. We will likely set new record high temperatures all across the Ozarks today. It won’t be warmer than the last two, the records are just lower.

As we progress through Wednesday afternoon, there might be enough energy in the atmosphere to fire up a few isolated showers across central Missouri and into the northern counties of our viewing area. The chance of rain will continue into the overnight time period as the much-anticipated cold front moves through. The heaviest rain will fall over those northern counties once again.

Fall officially arrives on Thursday, September 22 at 8:04 p.m. Thursday will feel very much like fall! High temperatures will tumble by nearly 30°. Don’t get too used to the chilly temperatures yet, temperatures will warm into the mid-80s on Saturday.

An additional cold front will move through Saturday night, bringing a very pleasant fall day on Sunday. Our last week of September is shaping up to be beautiful. It will be a well-deserved break from the heat!