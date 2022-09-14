Happy Wednesday! Another copy-and-paste kind of day is in store for the Ozarks. Temperatures will be summer-like with plenty of sunshine and no chance of rain. The upper-level ridge continues to strongly build over the middle part of the country, leaving us blocked off from any rain chances, and allowing heat to build in from the south.

Wednesday will be about five degrees above average for this time of the year. Overnight is forecast to be 60°, which is right where we should be for the middle of September. It continues the crisp morning and toasty afternoon trend.

We are still battling drought conditions across the Ozarks. With the current set-up, we will not be seeing a chance of rain for quite some time.