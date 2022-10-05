Good morning!

Our copy and paste forecast continues for our Wednesday. Despite a cold front moving through the Ozarks today, our temperatures will actually be the warmest of the week. Honestly, the only way you will notice today’s underperforming front is by more cloud coverage this afternoon and a slight shift in the winds.

A second cold front will move through later this week and that cold front will be noticed in a major way. Unfortunately, there won’t be any rain chances with the passage, but temperatures will bottom out on Friday. We will also see breezy conditions with winds out of the north.

We’ve been stuck in a very similar pattern for quite a few weeks now. Next week looks like we will finally snap out of it. Although not all that impressive, it does look like there will be more moisture in the atmosphere and a few disturbances that will bring a chance of rain a couple of different times next week. WAHOO! Let’s hope this holds.