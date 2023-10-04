We started Wednesday with a round of widespread rain and thunderstorms that dumped over an inch of rain in many spots near and south of the interstate. By late afternoon round 1 was moving out with clouds and rain-cooled temperatures lingering across much of the area. Rainy round 2 will develop overnight.

The rain will become more widespread by morning with some rumbles of thunder also possible. Umbrella weather in the morning will give way to drier, sunnier weather Thursday afternoon. Afternoon sunshine will push afternoon temperatures well into the 70s.

A second, much stronger cold front blasts through Thursday night with temperatures cooling to chilly levels by Friday morning. A third cold front Friday afternoon will bring a wave of clouds and also be the final fall domino to fall. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest Friday, remaining breezy into Friday evening. This will make for hoodie weather for area football games Friday night. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s by the end of area games with wind chills falling into the upper 30s.

Saturday morning will be CHILLY with the potential for frost as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s in some areas. Saturday will remain chilly with temperatures struggling to make it to 60° during the afternoon. Patchy frost will be possible again Sunday morning in typically colder locations. Looking at the two mornings, frost is more likely northwest Saturday and east and northeast Sunday.

Temperatures look ideal Sunday afternoon with sunshine pushing temperatures to near 70°. The fall feel will continue into next week along with quiet weather. A gradual warming trend will lead to highs in the upper 70s by Wednesday. Wet weather may return by the end of next week.

