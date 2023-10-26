Warm weather lingers, but a major season shift is on the way.

We’ll enjoy another mild and breezy night with a mix of clouds and moonshine. Temperatures will be unusually warm again with temperatures settling in the mid-60s, close to record-high low-temperature levels.

Temperatures will quickly climb again Friday morning as clouds thin and peeks of sunshine through. By noon, most areas will be in the 70s. This will be about the time a strong cold front begins to move across I-44. When the front arrives, skies will become cloudy and temperatures will immediately fall back through the 60s and into the 50s later in the day. A few showers are possible near and ahead of the front with patchy areas of mist developing behind the front.

Friday night will be chilly and damp with misty weather possible throughout the night. The overnight mist will turn into heavier showers Saturday morning and there will likely be some rumbles of thunder. The soggy scenario will continue through Saturday night and Sunday. The long stretch of wet weather will add up to heavy rain amounts with most areas picking up at least 1″ of rain. Amounts of 2 to 3″ are possible south of the interstate.

The soggy weather and colder air building in will make for a cold weekend with temperatures in the mid-40s to mid-50s Saturday, falling from the 40s back into the 30s Sunday.

Freezing temperatures will follow Monday morning with our first widespread freeze hitting the Ozarks. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be even colder with a hard freeze expected. Temperatures Wednesday morning may be cold enough to challenge record lows. Daytime temperatures will only warm into the 40s through Wednesday.

Prepare to bundle up the kids Halloween evening. It looks like a clear and a little breezy with temperatures falling through the 30s. Wind chills will likely be in the 20s.

