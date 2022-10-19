Happy Wednesday!

Whew… it is another cold morning across the Ozarks. Record temperatures are likely to fall across the Ozarks once again, as we expect temperatures to drop close to 20° (and the coldest part of the morning is typically right around sunrise, which is 7:25 am today).

The area of low pressure bringing the cold weather to the Ozarks the last two days is moving east, taking the unseasonably cold weather along with it. We will see temperatures warm little by little into the weekend, as we will see the 80s once again.

As we move closer to the weekend, southerly winds will really start to pick up. The strong winds from the south will help to bring warm air back into the Ozarks. By the end of the weekend, our chances for rain will start to increase as well. It’s looking like Monday-Wednesday will be the time period most likely for rain.