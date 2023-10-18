This morning is chilly, but not frosty. Temperatures out the door are in the mid-40s. South winds will be becoming breezy after sunrise at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy with increasing clouds into the evening ahead of a weak cold front.

There is a slight chance of rain showers when the weak cool front passes through tonight. Rainfall amounts with any rain tonight will be small at less than 0.10″. The rain should be long gone by Thursday morning and skies will be becoming mostly sunny for Thursday.

Temperatures Thursday and Friday will be only slightly cooler in the upper 60s. 70s return in time for the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Expect a light northwest wind on Saturday before winds turn to be from the south on Sunday and become a bit breezier.

The start of next week will be nice with temperatures still in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies into Tuesday. The middle to end of next week could be impacted by 2 storms. The first is a Pacific tropical system that may provide some moisture in the Ozarks next Thursday and the second is a storm currently making its way into the Gulf of Alaska lining up for next Friday.

