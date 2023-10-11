A warm front came through last night and is producing scattered rain north of Highway 54 near the I-70 corridor this morning moving northeast. Temperatures today will soar to near 80 degrees with strong south winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Overnight tonight will be mild and remain breezy.

We’ll wash, rinse and repeat for Thursday with temperatures once again near 80 degrees. South winds become stronger on Thursday at 15 to 25 mph with gusts upwards of 35 mph or faster, especially in western Missouri and east Kansas. Thursday should remain largely dry.

A cold front will begin to move through the area after late Thursday night into Friday morning. There is a moderate chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms (30-40%) when the front passes through with better chances for rain (40-60%) being in east Kansas and west Missouri.

Rain moves out Friday and we should be dry, windy and cooler for the afternoon. Strong winds Friday afternoon will be out of the west at 15 to 25 mph with gusts possibly as high as 40 mph.

We continue to cool down and winds continue to blow Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s on both days with northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph on Saturday, relaxing slightly on Sunday. There may be some cloud cover on Saturday that could block viewing of the partial solar eclipse at 11:53am in the Ozarks. Next week will start cool too with highs around 60 degrees.

