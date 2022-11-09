Happy Wednesday!

All things considered, we have a calm day in store for the Ozarks. Temperatures will be nearly 20° above average today. Overnight lows will stay in the 60s for another night.

A strong cold front will be working toward the Ozarks on Thursday. Ahead of this front, winds will pick up out of the south. By late Thursday afternoon, the chance for rain enters the Ozarks thanks to the cold front.

This model shows a thin line moving in around drivetime Thursday evening.

As the evening progresses, the chance of rain will increase and a few stronger storms could be embedded in the line.

The greatest threat for storms will be for our most northern counties. Strong winds will be the strongest threat associated with this cold front.

In the wake of the cold front, temperatures will be significantly cooler (yes, well-below average). I’ve been eying the upcoming storm system early next week, and while models don’t agree with precipitation type, I do think there is a chance we will see, at the least, flurries flying on Monday night. Regardless, it’ll be fun to keep up with some winter weather (on my end, at least).