High-temperature records fell Tuesday in Springfield, Vichy, Joplin and Harrison. Springfield hit 80 degrees Tuesday and we’re going to make a run at 81 today which would set a new record high for today.

Aside from the warmth, skies are clear to start the morning off with winds from the southwest becoming breezy at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Clouds will also increase going into the afternoon as a cold front enters the region.

The cold front this afternoon/evening will gradually cool temperatures down to the mid-40s overnight tonight. Highs Thursday will be mild for November in the upper 50s.

Scattered rain showers are likely across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas Thursday afternoon into the night, however, areas north of Interstate 44 will likely stay dry. Rain wraps up and moves out by Friday morning and Firdya should largely be a nice fall day with temperatures around 60 degrees and skies becoming mostly sunny.

Those with weekend plans should be looking at the forecast smiling because this year for Veteran’s Day the weather will cooperate. Temperatures will be in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies and light southerly winds both Saturday and Sunday.

