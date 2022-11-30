Happy Wednesday!

It feels like this week is flying by. Maybe it’s the holiday rush? The good news is the weather will be calm for the next few days. On Tuesday, we reached a high of 70°. Wednesday’s high will be around 41°, it will feel more like the mid-30s. When we factor in the wind chills, it will be a very cold day across the Ozarks.

Rollercoaster temperatures will continue into the weekend. By Friday we will warm up into the 60s, with strong winds. Winds could gust up to 40 mph, with the strongest winds for our eastern counties. Friday night, a cold front will pass through the area. There is a chance we could see a few very light showers, but moisture is limited so I don’t think it will do much in way of rain.

Have a happy Wednesday, friends!