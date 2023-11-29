Things are looking up for today as temperatures this morning are starting in the 30s and will climb through the 40s and 50s rather quickly. We’ll see a band of high cloud cover move in for this afternoon but temperatures will near 60 degrees.

Wednesday’s warm-up will get doused by rain Thursday as a storm moves out of the Southwest. Clouds will thicken up Wednesday night with light showers off and on throughout the day Thursday. Temperatures will be stymied by the clouds and damp conditions with daytime highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. A steadier rain will move in by Thursday evening, continuing throughout much of the night. This is when much of the rain will fall with most locations soaked with at least half an inch of rain.

The steady rain will pull away before sunrise Friday, but pesky patches of drizzle or light sprinkle may linger, at least into the morning hours. Clouds will also linger throughout the day with temperatures stalled in the 40s all day.

The weekend is setting up to be mild in the mid-50s both Saturday and Sunday. A very weak system will pass to our north Saturday night into Sunday morning and will provide some cloud cover over the weekend, but additional rain is looking unlikely.

