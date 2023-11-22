Clouds may be long gone this morning, however, temperatures have tumbled to the upper 20s out the door. Skies will remain sunny through today with light winds from the west. Temperatures will still be chilly this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.

Traveling conditions couldn’t be much better if you’re going to neighboring states today. The region is quiet, calm, sunny and mild. Tonight will be chilly again with a Thanksgiving morning temperature of 30 degrees. Thanksgiving Day will be one of the nicer ones we’ve had with temperatures chasing 60 degrees under sunny skies with light southwest winds.

Black Friday shoppers will have to face off with both the crowds and the weather. After a nice Thanksgiving forecast, temperatures return to the 40s Friday through the weekend. Friday morning will land around freezing with increasing clouds throughout the day. Northeast winds will be breezy at times.

Saturday will be chilly and cloudy with temperatures in the upper 40s. There is a chance for a rain/snow mix overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Surface temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s (above freezing) so travel impacts are not likely, but a few snowflakes are possible Sunday morning.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App