Happy Wednesday!

Our week of spring-like weather continues across the Ozarks. Temperatures will warm back into the mid-70s today. We will continue with 70-degree temperatures until Friday. Over the next couple of days, winds will be strong out of the south. That will be the only issue in our forecast, and it really isn’t a big issue.

By Friday afternoon, widespread shower and thunderstorm chances will move into the area. We are monitoring the chance of severe storms. While there is plenty of wind energy to drive these storms, there isn’t a lot of instability to fire them up. Of course, things could change as we are still three days out.

Yesterday, models were taking the heaviest rain into eastern Kansas and Oklahoma. Today, it is trending more east, into the Ozarks. I still think 1-2″ of rain will be likely, with a more distinct cut-off out to our east. This will be a quick-moving storm system that will bring a lot of rain in a short amount of time.