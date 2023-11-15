More nice weather is on the way to the Ozarks today where temperatures will reach around 70 degrees this afternoon under sunny skies. South winds will generally be light at 5 to 10 mph. However, because the air is still pretty dry there is elevated fire danger this afternoon. Tonight will be chilly in the low 40s.

A few changes are coming for Thursday ahead of our next cold front. Temperatures Thursday will still be nice in the low 70s, but skies will see increasing cloud cover and winds will be breezy from the south at 10 to 15 mph. The stronger winds will once again create an elevated fire danger environment.

The cold front will wait to pass through until early Friday morning. It will mostly pass through dry, but spotty, brief, light rain showers are possible in the morning. Friday will be cooler with temperatures in the upper 50s with skies becoming mostly sunny later in the day with a north wind at 10 to 15 mph.

The weekend looks better with temperatures in the low 60s with more sun than clouds overall and lighter winds. Our next storm system is staying on track to reach the Ozarks late Sunday night providing rain chances through Monday and into Tuesday of next week.

The rain should clear out by Tuesday and our temperatures will take a bit of a dip for the middle of next week. Right now, Thanksgiving shouldn’t be bad with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s under sunny conditions.

