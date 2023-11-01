We began the day with record cold but ended the day with the first signs of a warming trend. Temperatures will head back into above-normal territory this weekend.

Tonight will feature cold and quiet conditions. Temperatures won’t drop to the same levels as the past few nights, but will still dip below freezing in a lot of the area. Sunshine and southerly winds will keep temperature trends heading higher Thursday afternoon.

Friday through Sunday will be nice in the 60s and low 70s. There is a slight chance for scattered rain showers Saturday night into Sunday morning, mainly closer to Central Missouri. It’s a weak cold front that will quickly return to the north on Sunday. Skies will likely feature a mix of sun and clouds on both days.

Next week is a little tricky as the latest data continues to rock back and forth on the timing, strength and location of our next storm system. The jet stream pattern looks fairly flat with a series of weak storms zipping across the nation. A frontal zone will tend to stall in the region without much of a push to move through until the middle of next week. Skies will likely be cloudier with some chances for showers at times. Right now the rain risk looks focused on Monday and Wednesday. A colder pattern is still expected to return by the end of next week.

