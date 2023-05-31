Similar to yesterday, we are tracking pop-up showers and thunderstorms for this afternoon. There isn’t much rhyme or reason for where a storm may develop other than everyone having an equal chance of seeing a scattered shower or storm this afternoon. Temperatures today will be in the mid-80s under partly cloudy skies.

Severe weather is unlikely today, but can’t be ruled out. Most storms will be short-lived but could strengthen enough to produce some small hail, heavy rain, and of course lightning. Rain will once again begin to wind down this evening and we will be mostly dry overnight tonight with temperatures sliding off into the mid-60s.

We’ll do it again Thursday with more scattered showers and storms expected in the afternoon, some of which could produce some small hail and locally heavy rain. This pattern of scattered rain chances looks to continue into at least Saturday. The pattern may shift early next week with a possible area of low pressure coming in from the north which may limit our rain chances next week. However, there is some disagreement on where exactly this system will go which will decide what next week looks like.

In the meantime, temperatures will continue to warm over the next few days with some spots potentially hitting 90 degrees on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Winds throughout this forecast period will be light generally from the southeast through Saturday.