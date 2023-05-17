You may find yourself wanting a light jacket this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s, something we haven’t seen in nearly 2 weeks. This afternoon will be mild though with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We also break loose of the cloud cover this morning and skies will become mostly sunny for later today. A great day for many to mow the yard!

Tonight and tomorrow will be similar, with a cooler start Thursday morning and another warm, sunny afternoon Thursday. Winds will be light during this period.

Rain is looking more likely Friday with more heavy rain likely in southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas. anywhere from 0.50″ to 1.00″ is expected in our southern viewing area. Unfortunately, west-central Missouri (Nevada-Clinton-Lake Ozark) will again miss out on the higher rainfall amounts, although 0.25″ to 0.50″ is certainly possible in those areas.

The good news is that there is a cold front coming through with the rain on Friday that will help keep our good weather running smoothly. We will be dry this weekend into the start of next week with temperatures Saturday-Tuesday in the 70s. Skies will be abundantly sunny this weekend into the start of the work week.