Patchy fog is around the area Wednesday morning so be sure and use extra caution on your morning commute. The fog should clear soon after sunrise and skies will remain cloudy all day today. Despite the clouds, temperatures will be on the nicer side in the low to mid-70s this afternoon thanks to a warm front that came through overnight.

Areas north of I-44 may see some light scattered rain showers this morning, but most spots should remain dry. Southwest winds will be breezy at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to over 30 mph at times.

A cold front is expected to near the area Thursday and we will likely see rain and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Some of the storm activity could be strong to possibly severe. Heavy rainfall is likely with this storm system with expected rainfall totals between 1-3″ or more which could lead to localized flooding.

The main hazard with any storm that gets going Thursday afternoon will be quarter-size hail and possibly a wind gust of 60 mph.