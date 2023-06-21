Happy summer! Our average high temperature for the first day of summer is 87 and the warmest June 21 on record was in 1936 when it reached 99 degrees! Thankfully, today will be an average first day of summer in the upper 80s. Skies will be sunny today with east-northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph, maybe a gust approaching 15 mph at times.

This evening will be nice cooling a little more than last night with temperatures around 80 degrees by 8pm and falling to the low to mid-60s overnight tonight. Thursday morning will begin with sunny skies and temperatures will climb back to the mid to upper 80s across the Ozarks.

Going into Friday our temperatures will warm again to the upper 80s to low 90s, especially in the west. Skies should remain mostly sunny Friday with winds now returning from the south helping lift our temperatures just a bit more.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be hot with Springfield making a run at our first 90-degree day of the season Saturday. Highs in the afternoon Saturday will fall in the low 90s and we’ll be even warmer Sunday in the low to mid-90s. A warm weekend for sure with increased humidity to go along with the warmup.

Saturday evening also comes with a chance for scattered storms as a cold front edges closer to the Ozarks. A cluster of storms may develop out ahead of the cold front Saturday where some storms may become strong to severe. Storms may linger into Saturday night and redevelop along the front again into Arkansas Sunday afternoon.