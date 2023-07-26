Today will be similar to yesterday: Hot, partly cloudy and windy. Temperatures will race to the upper 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Southwest winds will be strong again around 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 30 mph. The wind may not help with the heat much and could actually make it feel more like a “blast furnace” this afternoon.

There may also be a spotty shower or two in central and eastern Missouri again this afternoon. This may provide a slight cool down in those areas, but generally still a hot day areawide.

Tonight will remain warm in the mid to upper 70s with breezy south-southwest winds. Continued south winds Thursday and more sunlight will try to aid our temperatures in reaching 100 degrees in Springfield for the first time of the season. We’ll try and do it again on Friday.

Saturday is still warm in the upper 90s, but the pattern may change briefly from Sunday into Monday. The heat dome may back off some to the south and west and we may be able to get a front and some weak energy to come through the region. This would provide a slight chance for rain and a slight cool down.

The heat dome moves back east into the area going into next week and the heat looks to continue for a bit longer. Computer model guidance continues to show hints of a larger pattern shift at the end of next week (8-10 days from now). This could change, but either way, we have a long stretch of intense heat between now and then.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App