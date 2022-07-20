Happy Wednesday!

The 100° drought is over. Springfield officially hit 102° yesterday at 4:51pm. It has been nearly eight years since we had seen the century mark. Eight long years, and now we have a solid eight days in a row of 100° temperatures coming up!

Today’s forecasted high is 103°. That would tie a record set back in 2006. Our southern counties will stay warmer, and a bit humid. They have been placed under a Heat Advisory from noon-8pm today.

Drier air is starting to nose into the Ozarks. With the ultra-dry conditions, the high temperatures and breezy afternoons, it is not a good idea to burn. We do not have a Red Flag Warning, but conditions will be ripe for fires to spread.

Stay hydrated and stay safe out there, friends!