A weak cold front this morning will glide through the Ozarks keeping things slightly chilly today. Fog is possible behind the cold front this morning mainly north of I-44. Any fog should dissipate this morning leaving behind a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day. Temperatures this afternoon will be seasonal in the low to mid-40s, possibly close to 50 in northern Arkansas.

Thursday will feature a lot more sun than clouds. It will be another cold and frosty start to the day with readings climbing into the 40s during the afternoon.

An active pattern kicks in Friday morning and may begin as some snow before transitioning to rain showers. Rain showers will taper off, but we could find some patchy drizzle Friday night into Saturday. Snow accumulation is not looking likely with this storm and moisture will be limited.

The damp pattern will definitely keep temperatures chilly with daytime highs in the upper 30s to low 40s on both Friday and Saturday.

We’ll get a break from wet weather Sunday with some sunshine likely as well. The next storm in the pipeline will arrive Monday. Temperatures on Monday will be well above freezing so this one should start with rain.

Recently, the trend has been placing Missouri on the northern side of the system for Tuesday meaning we may be cold enough to see some snow. Keep in mind the track of the storm is variable and could shift farther south meaning less or even no snow. Check back for updates on-air, online, or on our mobile app.

