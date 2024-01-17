It’s another cold start out the door this morning as we head into our 6th day with temperatures yet to get above freezing. However, breezy southwest winds today will do their best to push the arctic air out of the area and we should climb above freezing this afternoon. This would mark the first time above freezing in over 125 hours.

Some melting did occur yesterday thanks to the sun and any water on the roads as a result would be ice this morning. Use caution and watch out for black ice on your morning commute.

An increase in clouds tonight means temperatures overnight will be warmer than they otherwise would be with lows in the low to mid-20s. Those clouds will try to thin out Thursday with partly sunny skies opening the door to temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s Thursday afternoon.

Another arctic front is on our doorstep Thursday and once again invites itself into the Ozarks Thursday night. Temperatures will plummet again to the single digits by Friday morning with wind chills around -10 degrees. There is a slight chance for snow flurries Thursday night where areas north of Highway 60 could see a dusting.

Friday is stuck in the teens. Saturday is also cold in the low 20s before we shift our weather pattern going into Sunday.

Temperatures Sunday may reach the freezing mark as the arctic airmass is slowly shoved aside by southerly winds. The south winds and cloudy conditions Sunday night will help keep temperatures on the warmer side in the upper 20s.

Next week arrives with a series of storm systems providing mostly rain from early Monday morning to potentially through next Thursday. Given that surface temperatures will be below freezing Monday morning it’ll be worth watching our chances for a brief window of freezing rain. Roads could become slick should precipitation begin before we’re able to climb above freezing at the surface and on the roads.

