Parts of the Ozarks accumulated around an inch of snowfall yesterday, mainly along and north of I-44 with lower amounts to the southeast and northern Arkansas. Some snow is left on the ground this morning with the potential for black ice on untreated roadways.

No snow will survive through mid-morning today as temperatures climb to the upper 40s. A storm system tracking across Iowa today is responsible for this quick turnaround pulling winds in from the south at 10 to 20 mph. That being said, northern and central Missouri will likely be a little chillier today with temperatures in the low to mid-40s this afternoon.

The nice weather continues Thursday with temperatures likely in the low 50s in northern Arkansas and southern Missouri and mid to upper 40s across central Missouri. Mostly sunny skies will be becoming partly cloudy late in the day on Thursday as our next chance for rain moves in.

Thursday night’s system will bring mostly rain to the Ozarks with a slight chance for light snow Friday morning through the midday hours. Right now, snow accumulations will be minimal with this storm.

The bigger headline is the arctic air barreling into the region behind this storm. Temperatures Friday will fall through the afternoon to the 20s and keep falling Friday night. Saturday will begin in the single digits and only reach the low 20s in the afternoon. Breezy northwest winds will make it feel much colder.

The super cold air hangs around through the start of next week when we could see overnight temperatures below zero and highs in the afternoon stuck in the single digits and low teens. Additionally, a weak disturbance will glide across the Ozarks providing a chance for snow showers Sunday into Monday.

