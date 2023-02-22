February has brought us multiple spring-like days, in way of 60° temperatures and spring-like storms. Wednesday will bring both warmth and storms to the Ozarks.

Showers are starting to creep into the area before sunrise, with a band of rain and thunderstorms setting up to the west.

The line of storms will sweep quickly across the area Wednesday morning, exiting the Eastern Ozarks by early afternoon. Sunshine will fill in behind the morning rain with a mild and windy finish to the day.

The round of storms will come with a limited severe weather threat. It’s a classic early spring setup with a storm with plenty of wind energy, but very limited amounts of instability. This will yield a threat of locally damaging wind gusts. An isolated, brief tornado threat will also accompany the line.

A quick round of heavy rain will also accompany the squall line with some areas picking up over an inch of rainfall. Currently, it looks like the heavier rain will focus near I-44. The brief round of heavy rainfall could lead to some short-lived street flooding.

Gusty winds and sunshine will follow the storms with areas near and west of Hwy. 65 looking at gusts possibly topping 40 mph. Our Arkansas counties are under a WIND ADVISORY for Wednesday, where non-storm wind gusts could be over 40mph.

Temperatures will remain mild into Wednesday night but will tumble by sunrise as a strong cold front clears the region. Readings will dip into the 30s before rebounding into the 40s Thursday afternoon. The colder weather will at least come with sunshine.

We’ll head into the weekend with chilly temperatures and increasing cloud cover. The weekend has a mostly cloudy look to it with a chance for a few showers at times. Temperatures will slowly heady higher with another storm bringing rain and gusty winds Monday.