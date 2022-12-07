Happy Wednesday! It is going to be another foggy and dreary day across the Ozarks. Our Missouri counties are under a DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 9 a.m. Let me tell you, it is DENSE FOG. Visibility is down to a quarter of a mile in many spots across the Ozarks.

While the fog should lift off by late morning, it could be a day much like Tuesday, where pockets of fog will linger. Overall, Wednesday should stay mostly dry.

The stationary front that has been hanging out in northern Arkansas this week will begin to lift north today. We will also see a surge of moisture associated with this front. This will bring widespread showers to the area from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Around dinner time, our northern Arkansas will likely start to see the rain.

Widespread rain will move northward, making it to the I-44 area overnight. This will be a soaker for much of the Ozarks.

Rain will come to an end by early afternoon on Thursday. I do think a few areas will see up to 3″ of rain for areas just south of Springfield.

Looking ahead, the pattern will shift in a major way. Cool air is returning to the Ozarks by mid-next week.