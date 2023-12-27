The big news today is that many in southwest and central Missouri will be seeing their first snowfall of the season! Northern Arkansas may have to wait a bit longer, but a few flakes may fall at times there as well.

Off and on rain and snow showers will be ongoing through today. Not an all-day snow, but plan for periods of snow as several waves of light snow bands will pass through today.

There are quite a few factors that will cut into totals, but much of the area should pick up at least a dusting, near and north and east of Springfield up to an inch. There will likely be some pockets in that zone where amounts may fall in the 1 to 2″ range (cumulative amounts through Friday).

The accumulations won’t come all at once, but rather over the next several nights and mornings when accumulating snow has a higher chance of occurring.

Marginal temperatures and warmish ground conditions will likely cut into accumulation potential along with the light, periodic nature of the event. Accumulations should mainly be isolated to grassy surfaces and the majority of roadways should only see very minor impacts.

Otherwise, temperatures will be chilly in the 30s today through Friday with breezy northwest winds. Tonight into Thursday will see snow flurries with mostly dry conditions expected Thursday, although a stray snow shower can’t be ruled out.

Another band of snow will circle back Thursday night into Friday morning where some locations in central Missouri could see an additional inch of snowfall, but like before accumulation will be minor and impacts very limited.

The sun will try to peak out late Friday afternoon after a cloudy morning. Saturday will be the nicest day this weekend with temperatures in the upper 40s and plenty of sunshine to go around. Another cold front will blow through Sunday and temperatures will once again turn cold going into the new year.

