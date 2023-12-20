Winter begins tomorrow, but no cold air will be found through Christmas. Some high clouds will fill the skies today making for a partly sunny day with cloud cover increasing this evening. Temperatures should top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees in many spots this afternoon. Winds will once again be breezy out of the south.

Thursday will remain mild with mostly cloudy skies. A few sprinkles are possible, but most areas will stay dry. The holiday weekend still has an unsettled look with waves of wet weather. The first wave will arrive Thursday night continuing into Friday morning before tapering off to patchy areas of drizzle. Friday should remain damp and cool.

We should see a break from wet weather Saturday with peeks of sun possible. Afternoon temperatures will once again close in on 60°. Another big wave of wet weather, possibly with some thunder, will move in on Christmas Eve. Rain totals through the weekend will likely top 1″ in most areas.

Christmas morning may have some lingering rain showers from Christmas Eve, but rain will be moving out of the area making for a dry afternoon on Christmas Day. Temperatures on Christmas should be mild in the mid-50s. More seasonal air is expected the week following Christmas with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

