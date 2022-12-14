Happy Wednesday!

For most of December, we’ve been blessed with fairly warm temperatures. We’ve dodged any major cold snap. I can say confidently, the cold snap has found us.

Wednesday will be seasonal temperatures, topping out in the upper 40s. There is a slight chance for a few showers early on, thanks to shortwave energy (small storm system) moving through later this morning.

This will bring the chance of rain mainly south and east of Springfield. Notice how there will be a quick clearing after it moves through.

Winds will be picking up later this afternoon. Tonight we could see gusts up to 25 mph.

The cold air is here to stay. As we look ahead to the week before Christmas, we will be seeing some of the coldest air of the season. Santa may land his sleigh in single-digit temperatures across the Ozarks. While the chance of a white Christmas is statistically very low in Springfield, it happens (remember the early 2000s?). We are in an active pattern, and the cold air will be in place, so a white Christmas could be a possibility for the Ozarks (I’m watching the chance of snow on Thursday, Dec. 22)!