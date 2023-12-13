Some cloud cover rolled in overnight last night and will hang around through the day. The added clouds today will keep temperatures about 3-5 degrees cooler than yesterday in the low to mid-50s. Tonight will be around freezing with the clouds clearing out for Thursday, good for folks wanting to see the Geminid Meteor shower later tonight.

Thursday will be a great day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing to the upper 50s possibly close to 60 degrees.

In the meantime, the storm system bringing us these rounds of clouds all week has been providing rounds of rain to southwestern states. This storm system will eventually begin to crawl in our direction and provide us with a scattered rain chance as early as Friday night into Saturday.

At the same time, another storm will skirt by to our north bringing rain to the upper Midwest. The two storms will dance for a short time over the area on Saturday, bringing cloudy skies and a chance for showers. This will result in a chilly Saturday. Sunshine should return pushing temperatures back into the 50s.

The pattern continues to suggest that our stretch of mild weather will continue into next week and possibly into the Christmas holiday. Some data also tries to bring in some moisture around Christmas time, but the mild temperatures should squash our snow chances.

