Happy Wednesday!

High pressure is in control for our mid-week, leaving us with very calm and pleasant conditions! It is a bit chillier out there to start our Wednesday. Near Lake of the Ozarks, they are about 10° cooler this morning compared to Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be staying dry across the area. Models aren’t in agreement with rain chances this weekend. I’m sitting somewhere in between, I think we will see a good chance of scattered showers and storms popping up Friday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoon. This will be the summertime variety, where they form quickly and dissipate just as fast. I don’t expect a wash-out, so if any of you have outdoor plans, stay weather aware. You may have to delay, but I don’t expect a need to cancel plans.

Have a great day and enjoy this last day of September!