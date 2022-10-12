Happy Wednesday!

Our day is going to start one way and look very different by the time the sun sets. A cold front is starting to move into our extreme northeastern counties (5:00 am). A line of showers and storms has developed along this front and will bring another shot of rain to the Ozarks in the first half of the day.

I do expect the cold front will be in the Springfield metro between the 8-9 a.m. hour, which could cause a few slowdowns on your way into work or school. There will be some stronger cells embedded within these storms. Locally higher amounts of rain will be possible, but the rainfall totals appear to be low with 0.01-0.25″ with higher amounts close to 0.5″.

Once the front moves through, the afternoon will bring sunshine and breezy conditions. This will lead to another calm and dry time period for the next few days.

Have a great Wednesday, and hopefully, your rain dances work!