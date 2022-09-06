Happy Tuesday!

Some patchy fog across the area will start off this shortened work week. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Benton, Morgan, St. Clair, and Vernon counties until 10 a.m. Across much of the Ozarks, visibility is reduced.

Monday ended with plenty of sunshine across the area. Tuesday should bring more of that sunshine earlier in the day. We continue to be just on the edge of rain chances across the region. An area of low pressure is setting out to the east, in Illinois. This is going to bring a slight chance of rain into the afternoon hours. Much like Monday, most places will stay dry.

High pressure will be moving in mid-week, which will lead to sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures will remain very pleasant for the extended forecast. I have my eye on Sunday! It looks like cooler temperatures will be a perfect soup day.

Enjoy your Tuesday!