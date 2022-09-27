Happy Tuesday!

It will be slightly warmer Tuesday compared to yesterday. Although, this is the stuff fall dreams are made of. With the dry conditions and very low dewpoints, we will see elevated fire conditions across our western counties into Wednesday.

A backdoor cold front will bring temperatures back down into the low-to-mid-70s for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will start to flirt with the 30s across some of our low-lying areas. Wednesday morning could bring a very localized frost risk for our eastern counties. This would be for deep valleys near the rivers.

The chance for rain over the next 7 days is really low. We desperately need rain and I don’t see that being a possibility until the first full week of October.