Happy Tuesday! This is the start of our mid-September heat wave. Temperatures will consistently be above average as an upper-level ridge is situated over the middle part of the country, slowly moving eastward. This is going to lead to a week full of sunny skies and warm temperatures.

We are still battling drought conditions across parts of the Ozarks, and this very dry forecast isn’t going to help us out. For the year, Springfield is still +1.01″ of rain. However, since June 1st it has been a dry time period.

It does look like we could be getting some relief from the heat by the middle part of next week.