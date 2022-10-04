Happy Tuesday!

We are a broken record around here. We will see another day in the 80s with plenty of sunshine and very low humidity. It has been over a month since Springfield has seen a good soaking, and we are in desperate need of some rain.

One model, the HRRR, is bringing a chance of rain into our area on Wednesday. This is a stretch, but it would be so nice to see some precipitation. I would love to see even a drizzle!

A second cold front will move through late this week, causing temperatures to plummet. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-60s while the overnight lows will likely dip low enough to see patchy frost across those frost-prone areas on Saturday morning. The cooler nights and more mild days will help to usher in the fall foliage later this month.

It does look like we will see a better chance of moisture by mid-next-week.