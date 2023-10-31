A cold front will blow through the area Tuesday morning reinforcing our current cold snap. Temperatures will be stuck in the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon under sunny skies. We expect record-low temperatures in several spots for Wednesday morning with widespread air temperatures in the upper teens.

We’re expecting bone-chilling cold for trick-or-treaters. Temperatures will quickly tumble Tuesday evening into the upper 20s by 8pm. Winds will remain breezy, driving wind chills into the teens by 9pm. Bundle up!

Southwest winds return Wednesday and will lift temperatures to near 50 degrees. Skies will be sunny and winds will remain a little breezy.

A warming trend really gets underway Thursday with sunshine and southwest winds pushing temperatures up near 60° during the afternoon. The warming trend will continue into the weekend with temperatures a little above normal through the weekend. The next shot at widespread rain should swing through around Monday of next week.

