Happy Tuesday!

What a happy day! The Ozarks desperately needed rain, and we saw widespread, heavy rain throughout Monday. Tuesday is shaping up to be very much the same. Multiple places across the area set a 24-hour record for rainfall. Springfield did fall short but did pick up 1.33″ of rain.

Joplin, West Plains and Harrison all set new records for Monday.

A surface and an upper-level low will track northeast across the Ozarks. This will bring another day full of rain to the Ozarks. An additional 1-2″ will be possible, especially across our eastern counties that were left out a bit on Monday. Localized higher amounts could be possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has put northern Arkansas under a marginal risk for severe weather. The greatest threat for any thunderstorms that get going will be strong winds. With a few stronger storms thrown into the mix of widespread rain, there is a slight chance we could see localized flash flooding. Flash flooding will not be a widespread issue.

Looking ahead, all of those kiddos’ eyes are looking to Halloween. Now, things could change, but it is looking to be a very seasonal day with highs in the mid-60s and overnight lows dropping into the mid-40s. I would say the mid-50s for trick or treating will be likely.

Have a wonderful Tuesday and enjoy that rainfall. It is a welcome sight!