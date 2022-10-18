Happy Tuesday!

Wow! It’s mid-October and it’s feeling a whole lot more like mid-December. What in the world is going on? Well, an area of low pressure is well to the north of us (think all the way into Canada). As winds rotate counter-clockwise around this low, it’s pushing dry, cold air in from the north. This is giving us a cold, Canadian blast of air that isn’t normal for this time of year. With the dry air and strong winds, we will be seeing elevated fire risk for the next few days.

Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will bring record-low temperatures across the Ozarks. Wednesday will be the coldest morning of the two, where I fully expect teens possible.

Tuesday isn’t going to warm up all that much. We will stay in the mid-40s with the brisk north wind we’ve already talked about. It’s one of those rare days you will probably want your coat all day long.

The unusually cold temperatures won’t be sticking around long. We will start to see a warm-up as we head into the weekend. So much so, we could call the warm weekend an Indian Summer.